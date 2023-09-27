Residents catch two mobile snatchers in Sidhwan Bet

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 26

Two miscreants who were fleeing with a snatched mobile phone were chased by the people at Kotman village in Sidhwan Bet on Monday evening. Later, the suspects were handed over to the police.

The duo have been identified as Harshdeep Singh and Manpreet Singh, residents of Kaunke Kalan.

Complainant Amrik Singh said he, along with his worker Sajan Kumar, was heading towards Gorsian Kadar village. He was riding a motorcycle while Sajan was on a bicycle.

“When we reached Kotman village, two motorcycle-borne persons came and snatched the mobile phone from Sajan. As they were trying to flee, I raised the alarm and tried to chase them. Later, residents cornered them in the village. The mobile was recovered and the suspects were handed over to the police,” the complainant.

Investigating officer ASI Jaswant Singh said further questioning of the suspects was on to inquire about other snatching incidents committed by them in the past.

Victim, kin foil snatching bid in another incident

In another incident, two persons who snatched cash from a resident near the Old Sabji Mandi chowk yesterday were caught by the victim and his kin. The suspects were identified as Sonu of Jawahar Camp and Pawan of Jawahar Nagar.

The complainant, Suraj, told the police that “yesterday, he along his brother Dinesh, was going home when two motorcycle-borne persons cornered us and snatched Rs 5,000 in cash from me”.

“When the suspects were trying to escape, I held their motorcycle due to which they fell off the vehicle. We caught them and informed the police,” the complainant said.

ASI Hardeep Singh said after registering a case, further questioning of the suspects was on to inquire if they were involved in other past crime incidents in the city.