Ludhiana village residents catch two youths with drugs

Anger against drug abuse and alleged drug trafficking spilled onto streets in Boothgarh village, falling under the Meharban police station area, where village residents, including some Nihang Sikhs, caught two drug peddlers allegedly involved in drug-related activities. Later, they were handed over to the police.

Enraged villagers also allegedly publicly punished the youths outside a gurdwara in the village.

The incident came to light after a video showing the suspects being made to rub their noses on the ground and do sit-ups circulated on social media. The video also shows one of the youths being beaten with a stick by some Nihang Sikhs after he reportedly resisted the punishment.

According to information, the incident occurred outside the village gurdwara, where the two youths were surrounded by the villagers.

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Village sarpanch Tajparwinder Sonu told the media that 100 gm of heroin and syringes used for consuming drugs were recovered from the possession of the youths.

He alleged that drug trafficking had been going on in the village for a long time and that repeated complaints to police officials had failed to yield any effective action.

The sarpanch further claimed that drug addiction had contributed to an increase in incidents of motorcycle theft and snatching in the village. Several families, he said, were facing difficult times due to the drug menace, with some of their kin allegedly selling household items and jewellery to fund their addiction.

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Questioning the government’s claims of making the state drug-free, Sonu said merely running publicity campaigns and putting up hoardings would not help eradicate the menace, adding that strict action against drug peddlers was necessary.

He also appealed to youngsters to stay away from drugs and associate themselves with religious and social activities.

The sarpanch claimed that one of the suspects was a resident of the village and had several criminal cases registered against him in the past.

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Station House Officer of the Meherban police station inspector Joginderpal Singh said a case was registered against the suspects and they were arrested by the police. The suspects were identified as Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Boothgarh village, and Satwinder Singh of Sansarali Colony, Ludhiana.