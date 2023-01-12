Residents caught dumping waste into canal

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 11

MC officials caught a few residents allegedly dumping waste into the Sidhwan Canal and warned them of strict action.

Zonal Commissioner Jasdev Sekhon said at a time when the Municipal Corporation (MC) was cleaning the Sidhwan Canal, a few residents were caught dumping waste into it near the Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar canal bridge on Wednesday.

A resident, who was caught dumping waste into the canal, was asked to collect the refuse from the water body, he said.

Issuing a warning to the violators, the officials appealed to the public to stop dumping waste into the canal, otherwise strict action would be taken against them, which will include hefty challans.

The civic body officials along with members of NGOs, including SB Pandhi and Maneet Diwan, and students of Guru Nanak Public School (GNPS) also organised an awareness drive at the site to stop residents from dumping waste into the canal.

Notably, Local Bodies Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar had kick-started the work to clean the canal from the BRS Nagar canal bridge on January 4.

