Residents celebrate triumph of good over evil

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh/ Raikot/Payal, Oct 24

People from different walks of life gathered today on the occasion of Dasehra to celebrate the triumph of good over evil.

The police remained on their toes, ensuring elaborate security arrangements in and around the venues across the district in view of the festivities.

Senior functionaries of the police oversaw proactive measures for crisis management in case of an emergency.

Effigies of demon king Ravana, Kumbhakarn and Meghnad went up in flames in Dehlon, Malaudh, Sadhar, Jodhan, Barundi, Kup and Amargarh.

The Trimurti Kala Manch, the Ahmedgarh Ram Lila Committee and the Dasehra Committee in Raikot organised events at MGMN Senior Secondary School, Ahmedgarh, and the Guru Gobind Singh Stadium. The roads leading to the venues were lined with vends selling fast food and artificial weapons like plastic bows, arrows and maces.

The region reverberated with chants, and the sound of fireworks enveloped the evening sky as effigies of the demons were set afire. The celebrations had the cops on edge as people spilled into roads and streets in droves.

The event organisers had roped in professional singers and orchestra groups to perform on the occasion. Political leaders like Hakam Singh Thekedar, Manwinder Singh Giaspura, Jiwan Singh Sangowal and Manpreet Singh Ayali also made their presence felt.

CM Bhagwant Mann’s sister, Manpreet Kaur, celebrated Dasehra with residents of Doraha town this evening.

She was accompanied by Cabinet Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra, local MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura, Market Committee Chairman Buta Singh and Payal SDM Jasleen Bhullar, among others.

Kaur released a booklet on the life and achievements of MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura on the occasion.

Giaspura dwelt on the significance of the day, saying, “The message this festival carries has a special significance in this day and age as the evil forces working to spread communal disharmony have to be reined in.”

