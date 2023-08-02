Residents complain against pollution in Dashmesh Nagar

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, august 1

A few residents of Dashmesh Nagar have raised their voice against alleged noise and air pollution in Dashmesh Nagar on Gill Road, here.

One of the residents of area has also complained to the Chief Minister’s Office, Punjab Pollution Control Board and Municipal Corporation, expressing concerns about pollution in the locality. The complaint has been signed by a few other persons who also claimed to be adversely affected by pollution as well.

In the complaint addressed to the PPCB, Rama Shankar, residing at Street No. 13 (1/2) of Dashmesh Nagar, raised allegations against a few persons operating a unit in a neighbouring building.

He alleged that the unit was involved in iron and steel grinding activities, which result in significant noise pollution that adversely impacts him and his family. Additionally, he accused the same unit of emitting waste particles into the air, thereby causing considerable air pollution and negatively affecting their quality of life.

He claimed: “The PPCB has not taken any action to date despite his complaint. We urge the government to take necessary measures to address the issue.”

Another resident from the same street, Nandlal, who said to have signed the recent complaint made to the PPCB, alleged: “It is difficult for us to live in this locality due to the noise and air pollution. We want the government authorities to provide us with relief from pollution. Required action should be taken to check air and noise pollution levels.”

On the other hand, Ajay, proprietor of the unit in question, refuted all accusations.

He alleged: “Rama Shankar is making fake and baseless allegations against us. We don’t use any machinery, all our work is done manually. There is no generation of noise or air pollution from our operations. Many people are staying in the area but they don’t have any such issue. Moreover, most of the time we do work outside the area. Rama Shankar harbors personal animosity towards me and that’s why he is levelling false allegations.”

Executive Engineer, PPCB, Gurmeet Singh, expressed ignorance regarding any such complaint. He said he joined the office 10 days ago and he was unaware whether the complaint was lodged before his joining.

#Environment #Pollution