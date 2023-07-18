Residents complain of contaminated water supply

Ludhiana, July 17
Residents of Sheller Road in Ward 79 complained of contaminated water supply in their area. The residents expressed anger against the civic body on Monday for not resolving the problem for the past seven days.
The residents said the problem has caused a lot of distress among them. They alleged that despite making several complaints, there has been no response or action from the civic body.
Rohit Sikka, a politician, also visited the site and raised the matter before the officials. He said the problem in the area is due to a sewage blockage near Balloke village. Meanwhile, the MC has started the work of cleaning the sewer line near Baloke as well to resolve the issue.
