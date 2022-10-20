Residents complain of slow fogging drive amid rising dengue cases

Lovleen Bains

Sahnewal, October 19

Even as dengue has begun to spread its tentacles in rural areas, the Nagar Council of Sahnewal seems to look the other way.

Fogging, which should have been initiated a long time back, eludes the town. The administration, rue residents, is waiting for things to get worse to begin the exercise.

Of the 62 cases reported from rural areas, 11 are from Sahnewal. In the wake of growing cases, the residents are having sleepless nights. In Sahnewal, though fogging has been initiated, it has not been done at the rapid pace with which dengue is spreading its tentacles.

The Nagar Council has been able to cover selective wards or streets while others are still waiting for the machine to enter their locality, the residents complained. The townsters blame the council for showing negligence as they rue that despite the fact that fresh dengue cases are being reported now and then, the council seems to have entirely abandoned their wards.

“Dengue cases are rising but the administration seems to be just a mute spectator to issues which need immediate attention. They just watch the show, allow the things to get worse and swing into action when things reach a point of no return,” rued Rajiv Kapila, a resident of the town.

“There has been no fogging in our ward. The situation is grim to the extent that no sweeper enters our ward and we have to manage cleanliness at our own expense. The sewer and filth, jammed in the nalas, provide a congenial atmosphere for flies and mosquitoes to multiply at a rapid speed. The situation is getting worse day by day,” shared another resident.

Manjinder Singh Bhola, a resident of ward number 2 said, “The residents are falling prey to water-borne diseases but the council seems to be least bothered. The fogging machine is now here in sight. The council is literally sleeping it seems. Every day newspapers are filled with rising dengue cases but for the council all is well. It is really a sorry state of affairs as there is no one to think about the welfare of the public and general health has taken a back seat.”

Executive Officer of Sahnewal, Balvir Singh Grewal said, “Fogging is being conducted regularly. I have already made a plan as per which employees are supposed to cover particular wards on particular days. Fogging shall be ensured in every nook and corner of the town and I shall ensure it personally that no single ward or locality was left out.”

