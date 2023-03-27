Residents continue to suffer as sewer overflows in parts of Sanyas Nagar

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, March 26

Residents of certain areas in Sanyas Nagar, located in Ward 2, are still experiencing difficulties due to sewage overflowing on streets.

Five years on, issue not resolved The problem has persisted for over five years and despite attempts by the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation to address the issue in certain areas of Sanyas Nagar, no permanent solution has been found. The accumulated sewage has even flooded some plots, emanating foul smell.

The affected residents have repeatedly reported the matter to the authorities but to no avail. Now, they are demanding concrete steps by the civic body to put an end to the long-standing issue.

According to the residents, whenever sewers are cleaned, the problem resurfaces within a few days and it has put them at risk of contracting diseases due to the unsanitary conditions.

A local resident, Imran, said despite several attempts to clean sewer lines by the civic body, the problem persists.

He said while the issue had been resolved in some parts of the colony, manholes near his house continue to overflow. He appealed to the authorities to take action to resolve the issue.

Recently, a sewer was overflowing near an eatery in Sanyas Nagar and plots opposite the eatery were flooded with sewage. A woman said residents had been forced to suffer due to the unsanitary conditions in the area for a long time and their voices remain unheard.

Gurmail Singh Jajji, councillor from Ward 2, said he had requested civic body officials to deploy super suction machines to clean the sewer lines more effectively.

In the past, Ludhiana East MLA Daljeet Singh Grewal (Bhola) had

given assurances to the residents that necessary steps would be taken to resolve the issue. Municipal Corporation’s O&M Branch Superintending Engineer said he would look into the matter.