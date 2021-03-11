Residents demand action in theft cases, stage protest

Mandi Ahmedgarh, August 18
Office-bearers of labour organisations organised a protest over the alleged inaction of the Dehlon police in curbing the incidents of theft of cattle and agricultural implements in the region.
A dharna was held in front of the Dehlon police station. The dharna was lifted after Dehlon SHO Paramdeep Singh assured the protesters of positive action.
Activists of Lal Bhatha Mazdoor Union, Punjab Kissan Union and Zabar Virodhi Talmel Committee led by former MLA Tarsem Jodhan organised a dharna in front of the Dehlon police station on Thursday.
The protesters alleged that there had been a steep rise in incidents of thefts on the outskirts of villages falling under Dehlon Police Station. At least 18 buffaloes, batteries of tractors, electric motor conductors, motorcycles were alleged to be stolen or looted from Jassowal, Jartauli, Kila Raipur, Bool, Dalayan and Sayan villages in the past few weeks, alleged the protesters.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...