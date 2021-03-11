Residents demand action in theft cases, stage protest

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, August 18

Office-bearers of labour organisations organised a protest over the alleged inaction of the Dehlon police in curbing the incidents of theft of cattle and agricultural implements in the region.

A dharna was held in front of the Dehlon police station. The dharna was lifted after Dehlon SHO Paramdeep Singh assured the protesters of positive action.

Activists of Lal Bhatha Mazdoor Union, Punjab Kissan Union and Zabar Virodhi Talmel Committee led by former MLA Tarsem Jodhan organised a dharna in front of the Dehlon police station on Thursday.

The protesters alleged that there had been a steep rise in incidents of thefts on the outskirts of villages falling under Dehlon Police Station. At least 18 buffaloes, batteries of tractors, electric motor conductors, motorcycles were alleged to be stolen or looted from Jassowal, Jartauli, Kila Raipur, Bool, Dalayan and Sayan villages in the past few weeks, alleged the protesters.