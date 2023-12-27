Residents demand probe into working of sub-registrar office

Our Correspondent

Jagraon, December 26

Reports of the opening of the sub-registrar office here hours before and after office hours on December 15 has drawn the ire of the residents.

They have demanded a comprehensive probe into the sequence of events leading to the registration of exceptionally high-value sale deeds on a single day and arrival of all stakeholders at the office hours before the opening of government offices.

They were angry because they had to return without getting their miscellaneous works done. Services were denied to them on the pretext of a strike by the ministerial staff, yet 107 sale deeds — the maximum in the recent decades — were registered by the naib tehsildar, allegedly in connivance with clerical staff of the office.

Jagraon SDM Gurbir Singh Kohli said working overtime or during the strike was not in any way objectionable, but action would be taken against officials concerned if any of the deeds is not supported by relevant and necessary documents.

“Till now we have not received any complaint regarding violation of rules on the process of registration work which is done online. As far as the timing of opening and closing the sub-registrar’s office is concerned, it is a matter of record,” added SDM Kohli.

Residents alleged that contrary to the routine, the office was opened during the wee hours on December 15, and it work there continued until late in the evening according to a pre-decided agenda mutually settled by the government personnel and the parties selling and purchasing property.