Residents demand repair of tubewell lying defunct for 2 months at Ludhiana's BRS Nagar

Ludhiana, March 29
A group of residents have complained to the Municipal Corporation authorities regarding a defunct water tube well at Block I of Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar in Ludhiana West constituency. They demanded that the MC should get the tube well repaired at the earliest.
Residents said they faced water shortage as the tube well was lying defunct for the past two months. JS Bhatia, a BRS Nagar resident said, “We are suffering due to water shortage these days. Earlier, we had got a tube well installed in our area after making lot of efforts. Now, the tube well is not functioning. We demand that the MC should repair the tube well immediately so that area residents can get proper water supply.”
Another resident said, “Our area is located above the normal surface level due to which low water supply pressure has remained a big problem here. After our repeated demands, a tube well was installed in the area. As it is not functioning at present, we face a lot of inconvenience in getting water nowadays. We want from the MC to get this tube well repaired without any further delay.”
He further said, “We have learnt that the MC is planning to install a new tube well at other location. But, the old tube well can be repaired. Even in case, if a new tube well is required, it should be installed at the same site where existing tube well is so that residents don’t face any low water supply pressure problem.”
Superintending Engineer Ravinder Garg said, “We will install new tube well at suitable location so that residents do not face inconvenience.”
