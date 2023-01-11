Residents, farmers' body protest over poor state of Rahon Road

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 10

The badly damaged Rahon Road has not been repaired for over a decade even after occurrence of a number of road mishaps on the stretch.

Many residents along with members of the Bharti Kisan Union (Charuni) reached the office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Ludhiana, on Tuesday and staged a protest to express their anger against the district administration for turning a blind eye towards the dilapidated condition of the road for a long time.

However, they were forced to return without meeting the DC or any other official concerned as they were unavailable in offices. PCS officials and clerical staff were on mass leave.

The protesters said Rahon Road (outside the city limits) was riddled with huge potholes, causing frequent mishaps. It was also not recarpeted. The stretch from Khwajke village to Mattewara Bridge on Rahon Road was in a worse condition. Heavy vehicles, especially tippers, usually pass through the road.

They said they demand that the Deputy Commissioner must take measures to get the road recarpeted to save the lives of commuters.

Hardeep Singh, a member of the Bharti Kisan Union (Charuni), said the Rahon Road had not been repaired for the past many years due to which mishaps were frequently taking place on broken portions of the road.

“We held a protest outside the DC office today. However, the Deputy Commissioner was unavailable in the office. Clerical staff were on strike. Now, we have decided to meet the Deputy Commissioner on January 17. We demand that he should get the road recarpeted at the earliest. If our voice is not heard, we will stage protests at toll plazas to make roads toll-free,” he said.

PWD SDO Amit Soni said the state government had sent a proposal to the Central Government for carpeting 21 roads of the state, including Rahon Road, under the Central Road Infrastructure Funds. It was expected that the road carpeting project would be approved soon.