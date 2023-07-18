Residents file petition with human rights commission

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, July 17

After the Municipal Corporation (MC) and Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) failed to shift the electric pole and transformer along the road leading from Ishmeet Road towards New Krishna Mandir in Model Town Extension and remove major traffic bottleneck, aggrieved residents and shopkeepers of the area have now filed a petition with the Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC), seeking directions to departments concerned in this regard.

In a petition filed on July 8, several residents, businessmen and shopkeepers of the area pointed out that an electric pole and a transformer on the left side of the road were causing obstruction in the flow of traffic for quite some time now.

“The situation has become worse after the entire vehicular traffic from Hero Bakery Chowk was diverted towards Ishmeet Chowk due to the closure of a stretch on Pakhowal Road due to the ongoing construction of ROB (railway overbridge). While the traffic moves at a snail’s pace during the day, at peak hours in the morning and evening, long traffic jams have become a routine affair with the commuters and visitors to the market, temple, gurdwara and hospital/nursing homes in the area,” maintained the petitioners.

It was further asserted by the petitioners that even though the matter was brought to the notice of the MC and PSPCL authorities as well as the traffic police, no action had been taken so far.

The aggrieved area residents averred that due to the major obstruction being caused in the free flow of traffic on this stretch, solely due to the negligence and indifference on the part of the government departments concerned, their fundamental right to freedom of movement and live peacefully in a congestion-free environment was being violated.

“The problem being faced by the people has made it a fit case for the intervention of the Rights Penal and issuance of explicit directions to the MC, PSPCL and the traffic police to coordinate with each other and take immediate necessary action to rid the people of the major traffic bottleneck without any further delay,” pleaded the petitioners.

