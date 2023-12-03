Residents flag pollution in groundwater

Ludhiana, December 2
Residents of Mangat village and members of the Public Action Committee (PAC) formed to protect the Mattewara forest, the Sutlej and Buddha Dariya from pollution gathered on Friday to flag contamination in groundwater. Some villagers and PAC members blamed a local dyeing unit for contaminating the groundwater. An official of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) visited the village and assured them that samples of the water would be collected for laboratory testing.
A village resident, Gurpreet Singh, rued that, despite raising the issue with the PPCB multiple times, no action had been taken to address it.
