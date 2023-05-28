Residents gear up to hold bullock cart races

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 27

After the Supreme Court of India upheld the constitutional validity of state laws on animal sports in certain southern states, sports organisations in the region have started conducting bullock cart races as trailers for upcoming mega events.

In response, animal lovers have begun honoring individuals who supported past campaigns to have their long-pending demands accepted by the government.

Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra, the legislator from Amargarh who raised the issue in the Punjab Assembly over two months ago, was felicitated by animal lovers in Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts. Gajjanmajra had argued in the assembly that the Punjab Government should take constitutional steps to restore the event, following the pattern of Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu.

He believed it would rejuvenate rural sports and bring joy to those associated with bullock rearing and handling.