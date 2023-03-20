Residents guarded over rounding up of Amritpal aide Jaggu Tiwana

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 19

Residents of the area are tight-lipped over the ‘arrest’ of Jagjit Singh Jaggu Tiwana of Lasoyee village, believed to be a close aide of radical preacher and Khalistan proponent Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and the organisation’s founder Deep Sidhu, as part of a mega crackdown by the Punjab Police on Saturday.

Once a small farmer owning around 2 acres of land in his native village, Tiwana emerged as an established transporter and NRI during the past decade. Besides undertaking development and human welfare projects for over a decade as elected chief of the village civic body, Tiwana used to contribute liberally for the marriages of poor girls.

Showing ignorance about the reported ‘arrest’ of Tiwana from the outskirts of Lasoyee village under Ahmedgarh Sadar police station, villagers hesitated to comment on his probable involvement in activities undertaken by Amritpal Singh. But sources revealed that Tiwana had been supporting the Khalsa Wahir (caravan) campaign of Waris Punjab De due to his association with actor-activist Deep Sidhu.

Like many other aides, Tiwana was also nominated as a collaborator on the basis of ‘dump’, pointing out details of mobile calls during the Ajnala incident.

A study of social media accounts of Tiwana revealed that senior functionaries of almost all parties are in his friends list and followers.