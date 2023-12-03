Residents hail cops for killing gangsters in encounter

Ludhiana, December 2
After the Ludhiana police shot dead two gangsters, Sanju Bahman and Shubham, in an encounter, several residents reached the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate yesterday to celebrate the slaying. Some even played dhols to celebrate the encounter of gangsters and what they described as a “brave” act on the part of the Ludhiana police.
Those gathered on the occasion were all praise for Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal and his team. They lauded the cops for eliminating the gangsters who had kidnapped industrialist Sambhav Jain.
Some people marched from near the Bharat Nagar Chowk to the CP office and raised the slogan, ‘Punjab Police Zindabad’.
Boards with names and pictures of Punjab Police officers have been installed across the city to laud the cops for their bravery.
