Residents hold protest, allege police inaction

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 26

Alleging inaction on their complaint, a group of people from Islam Ganj, who were reportedly injured during a scuffle, held a protest outside the Police Division 2 on Friday night.

As per information, the two groups had got into a scuffle over an issue yesterday, during which one of the members from one group had hurled bricks and stones at persons from the rival group. The police had also reached the spot to mediate between the disputing parties.

It was alleged that the police did not take any action, after which persons who had suffered injuries during the clash staged a dharna outside the police station. The protesters warned that if the police did not take necessary action, they would again hold a protest against the police. Later, a compromise was reached between the parties.