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Home / Ludhiana / Residents hold protest over poor civic amenities in Ludhiana

Residents hold protest over poor civic amenities in Ludhiana

Express concern over the deteriorating condition of Rahon Road, which, they said, remains inundated even in the absence of rainfall, causing considerable inconvenience to commuters and local residents

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:43 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Residents hold a candle on the Rahon road in Ludhiana on Saturday.
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A group of residents, led by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders, held a candlelight march on Rahon Road on Saturday to highlight the poor condition of civic amenities in the constituency.

The residents expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of Rahon Road, which, they said, remains inundated even in the absence of rainfall, causing considerable inconvenience to commuters and local residents.

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The protesters also raised several other pressing issues affecting the state and the city, including the growing drug menace and the deteriorating law-and-order situation. They alleged that frequent power cuts had made life difficult for residents, particularly those associated with industry.

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