Residents hold protest over poor civic amenities in Ludhiana

A group of residents, led by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders, held a candlelight march on Rahon Road on Saturday to highlight the poor condition of civic amenities in the constituency.

The residents expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of Rahon Road, which, they said, remains inundated even in the absence of rainfall, causing considerable inconvenience to commuters and local residents.

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The protesters also raised several other pressing issues affecting the state and the city, including the growing drug menace and the deteriorating law-and-order situation. They alleged that frequent power cuts had made life difficult for residents, particularly those associated with industry.