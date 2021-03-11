Residents in Ludhiana allege torture by SI

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 27

Residents of Manjit Vihar today held a dharna outside the Salem Tabri police station, alleging torture of a man by a SI of the police station. They sought dismissal of the official. They said yesterday a SI picked up a man from Manjit Vihar and bundled him into his car.

“The accused tortured the victim in the car. The victim was asking for his fault but the SI didn’t listen to him and continued to thrash him. Later, he brought him to the police station and released him by saying that they were mistaken as they picked up a wrong person, “the protesters alleged.