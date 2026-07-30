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Home / Ludhiana / Residents irked as sewage floods houses during rain in Ludhiana

Residents irked as sewage floods houses during rain in Ludhiana

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Sukhpreet Muhar
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service, Updated At : 11:16 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Residents of a lane behind Hotel Chevron in Model Town have alleged that the Municipal Corporation’s failure to permanently resolve a long-pending sewerage problem has left them facing repeated flooding during every spell of rain. They claimed that sewerage water flows back into their homes and streets, causing inconvenience, foul smell and unhygienic conditions.

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According to residents, the problem has persisted for over two years despite repeated complaints to the corporation. They said every rainfall leads to sewerage overflowing from manholes and entering residential premises, making it difficult for families to carry out their daily routine.

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Advocate Yogesh Dewan, a resident of the area, said repeated representations, photographs and complaints had been submitted to the civic authorities but no permanent solution had been provided. He said residents were only seeking proper maintenance of the sewerage network so that the problem does not recur every monsoon.

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“The issue is not new. Every time it rains, sewerage water enters our homes. It creates unhygienic conditions and causes immense inconvenience to residents. We expect the authorities to identify the root cause and resolve it permanently, instead of offering temporary solutions,” Dewan said.

Residents further alleged that complaints on the civic grievance system are often marked as resolved even though the problem continues to exist. They urged the corporation to verify complaints through field inspections before closing them.

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Some residents also claimed that sewer lines in the locality were not being cleaned thoroughly before the monsoon. They suggested that the affected stretch should be cleaned using high-capacity suction machines to improve the flow of the sewerage network and prevent backflow during heavy rain.

Kishore Kumar, another resident, said families have been facing the same problem for the past two monsoons. “The foul smell, dirty water and repeated flooding have become a regular feature during rains. We only want a permanent solution so that residents do not have to suffer every year,” he said.

The residents urged the Secretary, Local Government, Punjab, and the Municipal Commissioner to personally review the issue and direct the officials concerned to take corrective measures. They said a detailed inspection of the sewerage network and timely maintenance before the monsoon could help prevent similar problems in the future., July 29

Residents of a lane behind Hotel Chevron in Model Town have alleged that the Municipal Corporation’s failure to permanently resolve a long-pending sewerage problem has left them facing repeated flooding during every spell of rain. They claimed that sewerage water flows back into their homes and streets, causing inconvenience, foul smell and unhygienic conditions.

According to residents, the problem has persisted for over two years despite repeated complaints to the corporation. They said every rainfall leads to sewerage overflowing from manholes and entering residential premises, making it difficult for families to carry out their daily routine.

Advocate Yogesh Dewan, a resident of the area, said repeated representations, photographs and complaints had been submitted to the civic authorities but no permanent solution had been provided. He said residents were only seeking proper maintenance of the sewerage network so that the problem does not recur every monsoon.

“The issue is not new. Every time it rains, sewerage water enters our homes. It creates unhygienic conditions and causes immense inconvenience to residents. We expect the authorities to identify the root cause and resolve it permanently, instead of offering temporary solutions,” Dewan said.

Residents further alleged that complaints on the civic grievance system are often marked as resolved even though the problem continues to exist. They urged the corporation to verify complaints through field inspections before closing them.

Some residents also claimed that sewer lines in the locality were not being cleaned thoroughly before the monsoon. They suggested that the affected stretch should be cleaned using high-capacity suction machines to improve the flow of the sewerage network and prevent backflow during heavy rain.

Kishore Kumar, another resident, said families have been facing the same problem for the past two monsoons. “The foul smell, dirty water and repeated flooding have become a regular feature during rains. We only want a permanent solution so that residents do not have to suffer every year,” he said.

The residents urged the Secretary, Local Government, Punjab, and the Municipal Commissioner to personally review the issue and direct the officials concerned to take corrective measures. They said a detailed inspection of the sewerage network and timely maintenance before the monsoon could help prevent similar problems in the future.

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