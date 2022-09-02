Residents irked over stray cattle nuisance

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Sept 1

Abandoned cattle and animals reared by cattle owners continue to create problems for residents, particularly farmers. Residents claim that unregulated grazing of cattle on roads not only damages plant saplings, nearby crop in fields, it also leads to road accidents.

Though the Ludhiana and Sangrur administration had promulgated orders banning grazing of animals on roads and highways three years ago, the executing agencies have failed to implement the orders in letter and spirit. Thousands of saplings planted on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev were uprooted by animals.

Farmers led by All India Kisan Sabha leader Baldev Singh Latala alleged that the administration had failed to check the problem in the region falling under Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts.

“Now, when roaming of stray animals and cattle grazing by cattle owners has been identified as major factors behind crop damage and vehicular accidents, the authorities should take remedial action in this regard at the earliest,” said Latala.

Malerkotla DC Sanyam Aggarwal Aggarwal said grazing of cattle on roads had been banned for one month and officials were advised to ensure compliance of orders.