Residents lament poor amenities

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, June 8

Residents of Golden Lane, a colony under the administrative control of the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) in Dugri, are a harried lot due to the lack of basic civic amenities. They have sought the intervention of AAP MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu to take up the matter with the higher authorities.

The residents said their hopes of a better quality of life with the coming of a new government in the state had been dashed to ground as there had been little improvement in the delivery of civic amenities in their locality.

In a memorandum to Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Sidhu, residents said there was no system for the drainage of water from the roads and streets in the colony and they had to face the nuisance of muddy water even after light showers.

The plight of two-wheeler drivers and cyclists would be even worse after rains due to deep potholes and open sewer manholes on most of the roads and streets.

Most of the parks in the colony were lying in a state of utter neglect, with no arrangements for irrigating the plants and no provision for rainwater harvesting.

The residents also demanded raising the height of the boundary wall of the community centre for better safety of the building. They also complained about the menace of stray dogs in the locality and the inadequate sanitation arrangements with erratic staff to handle the daily collected garbage.

The issues of scarcity of drinking water and non-functional street lights were also raised by some residents. The MLA assured them that he would take up the matter with the officials concerned for an early solution.

