Residents nab AC ‘thief’, tie him to pole

Locals caught a man red-handed while he was stealing the compressor of an air-conditioner (AC), thrashed him and tied him to a pole. He was handed over to the police.

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The people also recovered instruments used in the theft from the accused. According to the locals, the accused claimed he was a scrap dealer.

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Residents said thefts had been on the rise in the neighborhood and AC compressors, motor wires and other items were being stolen.

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Residents claimed an AC was stolen from the area just two days ago.