Residents of four villages to step up agitation against biogas plants

Ludhiana, June 3

The sangharsh committee formed against upcoming biogas plants in the district today held a meeting at Punjabi Bhawan here on Monday. In the meeting, the committee decided to step up agitation against the state government, which failed to concede their demands of stopping the construction of these plants.

It was attended by representatives of Bhundari, Akhara, Ghungrali Rajputan and Mushkabad villages.

The coordination committee announced that they would hold a massive protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Ludhiana on June 11 in which hundreds of residents of villages where these plants are being constructed or where the plant is already functional would take part.

Coordinator of the committee Sukhdev Singh Bhundari said after holding a meeting at the Punjabi Bhawan, a detailed meeting was also held with ADC Major Amit Sarin. The ADC had assured that he would visit Ghungrali Rajputan village where the plant was already functional and he assured to resolve the issue. A memorandum of demands was also submitted to the official.

Bhundari said in a memorandum submitted to the ADC, it is alleged that if these biogas factories were set up, lives and properties of the people would be at risk. These units would emit foul smell and contaminate the groundwater. These might spread diseases also.

He said one of the factories was already functional at Ghungrali Rajputan village in Khanna where residents might face health issues. Despite all this, the factory was not being closed by the government. Licence of other upcoming factories was also not being cancelled.

“Villagers have been holding a protest against the biogas factories but the government seems in no mood to listen to our pleas. People of these villages had also boycott the elections. Now, the committee is going to intensify the agitation. We also appeal to all public organisations, intellectuals, social activists of Punjab to support our struggle and join the massive protest on June 11 at the DC’s office,” he added.

