Residents of Ludhiana village seek cleaning of ponds

Residents of Alamgir have demanded immediate cleaning of the village ponds, accusing the authorities of adopting a “dilly-dally” approach towards the task.

According to the residents, the five village ponds emit a foul smell and paint a picture of neglect, affecting all the villagers.

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Charan Singh, a village resident who has been struggling for the past three years to get the ponds cleaned, said he had filed a petition with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and a committee of government departments’ representatives was then constituted.

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“The committee, with the Deputy Commissioner as the Nodal Officer, has representatives from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Forest Department and Environment Department. It visited the village about three years ago and collected water samples from the ponds. A grant of Rs 32 lakh was then released. But everything has fizzled out with time and the ponds stand in similar miserable and filthy conditions,” he alleged.

The NGT will take up the matter on Friday. The last hearing was on September 2, 2026.

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Former sarpanch Jagdeep Singh said the ponds are near the government school and residences. “Once we pass through the stretch, one starts sneezing and coughing because of the foul smell from the ponds filled with cow dung, filth, garbage and bodies of stray animals,” he added.

“We are living in hell-like conditions. The grant failed to bring positive results as there were no follow-ups by the authorities,” he said.