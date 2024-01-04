Residents oppose another bid to run carcass utilisation plant

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 3

Residents and farmers from various villages staged a protest against the Municipal Corporation (MC) for making a fresh attempt to run its carcass utilisation plant in Rasulpur Patti village near Noorpur Bet in Ludhiana district. The angry villagers blocked the Ladhowal-Hambran road for several hours to voice their dissent.

On learning that Municipal Corporation officials were gearing up for another attempt to open the carcass utilisation plant, many people from different villages gathered near the same today. The initial attempt to inaugurate the facility in July 2021 faced opposition from the people of different villages and a farmers’ union.

Balbir Singh, a resident of Rasulpur Patti, said heavy police force had been deployed near the plant since Wednesday morning. The Municipal Commissioner and senior police and district administration officials also reached the spot to engage in talks with the protesters regarding the plant’s opening. However, residents from various nearby villages gathered at the site and prevented the officials from running the plant. The Hambran-Ladhowal road was blocked for approximately five hours, he said.

Villagers asserted that they would persist in their protests unless the authorities relocate the plant from the site. They had been opposing its establishment in Rasulpur Patti for a long period. They claimed that when the project began in the past, they opposed it. But officials falsely claimed that the corporation was only installing a plant to prepare feed for poultry birds.

The protesters alleged that the plant was established against their objections and could potentially contaminate groundwater and emit foul odours. They emphasised that the land where the plant was situated was designated for agricultural purposes.

Notably, the plant was constructed at a cost of around Rs 7.98 crore under Ludhiana Smart City Limited. The project was aimed at addressing the long-standing issue of illegal disposal of carcasses at a ‘Hadda Rodi’ near the Sutlej.

Last year, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the state PCB, CPCB and the MC Commissioner to take necessary steps and submit an action-taken report as the carcass utilisation plant remained non-functional.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi appealed to farmers to refrain from obstructing operations and allow the scientific carcass utilisation plant to function. He said villagers were assured that the plant would not cause pollution or emit foul odours in the area.

The senior officials engaged in talks with the residents for over five hours. The MC chief said the modern plant, equipped with scientific machinery, would not contribute to pollution or foul smell. Villagers were urged to permit a trial at the plant to demonstrate that its operations would not result in pollution or foul odours. The matter would now be discussed with higher authorities.