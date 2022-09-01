 Ludhiana residents oppose commercial activities in Sarabha Nagar areas : The Tribune India

Ludhiana residents oppose commercial activities in Sarabha Nagar areas

Accusing the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, of making their lives miserable by not stopping commercial activities and construction of commercial buildings in residential areas of Sarabha Nagar, one of the posh localities in the city, residents have raised their voice against such activities.

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, August 31

They said commercial activities were rampant in residential areas of Sarabha Nagar, which was developed under a town planning scheme.

Now, a residents’ welfare association — Block A Welfare Society, Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana — has made a complaint to the Municipal Corporation Commissioner against the commercial activities and buildings on Gurdwara Road, Sarabha Nagar. In the complaint, members of the society alleged that such commercial activities on Gurdwara Road were illegal as it was a residential area of Sarabha Nagar.

On the other hand, an MC Building Branch official claimed that Gurdwara Road had already been declared commercial over 15 years ago and commercial activities were allowed there. However, residents said no opinion was taken from them by the civic body before allowing commercial activities on the road.

Dr GS Bajwa, president of the welfare society, said: “We complained to the civic body against commercial activities on Gurdwara Road as such activities are illegal in residential areas. However, the civic body took no action on our complaint. Sarabha Nagar was the first planned residential colony in the city developed by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust. The colony was later handed over to the corporation. Commercial activities in residential areas of Sarabha Nagar can’t be allowed.”

He said no opinion was taken from the residents before making any road commercial by the civic body. “We oppose commercial activities in residential areas, including Gurdwara Road of Sarabha Nagar,” he said.

A group of residents said the increased flow of traffic due to commercial activities along with multi-storey commercial establishments had made the lives of Sarabha Nagar residents difficult and uninhabitable. “Commercial activities have put burden on the existing infrastructure which was only sufficient for a residential colony and not for high-rise commercial buildings. Such commercial activities have left the residents to face issues such as waterlogging, sewerage choking, traffic-related problems, including honking, wrong parking of vehicles, insecurity and pollution of all sorts,” they said.

A resident of Gurdwara Road, Rahul Verma, said the corporation had disturbed their area which was purely residential.

“As Sarabha Nagar was developed under a town planning scheme, no road can be declared commercial here. Commercial activities in residential areas are illegal. Our right to live in a peaceful environment has been snatched by the civic body. Moreover, the MC should shut down its town planning wing (Building Branch) which created a mess in our area. Now, we are planning to move court,” he said.

Verma said: “The MC has failed to provide me any official document or notification that states that Gurdwara Road has been declared commercial. If the road was declared commercial, it would be a blatant violation of the town planning scheme of Sarabha Nagar.”

Another resident said the matter regarding commercial activities in residential areas should be probed seriously.

MC Assistant Town Planner MS Bedi said Gurdwara Road of Sarabha Nagar and Malhar Road were already declared commercial in 2006. Thus, commercial buildings are allowed on these roads.

