Residents up in arms against STP at Leisure Valley in Ludhiana

Residents of Sarabha Nagar on Sunday protested against the resumption of construction of a sewage treatment plant (STP) inside Leisure Valley, arguing that a public park meant for recreation should not be used for such a project.

A group of residents and morning walkers gathered at Leisure Valley, adjoining the Municipal Corporation (MC) Zone D office, in the morning and raised objections to the proposed location of the plant. They said construction had earlier been stopped twice following protests, but the MC had now resumed work.

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The 40-kilolitre wastewater treatment plant was proposed by the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, in collaboration with a private bank. Construction for the project was inaugurated on March 15, 2024.

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Under the project, an underground decentralised wastewater treatment system (DEWATS) is proposed to treat sewage. The treated water is to be reused for irrigation in Leisure Valley, the Sidhwan Canal Waterfront project and other nearby green areas. The private bank was also to undertake maintenance of the facility for two years after its completion.

However, the project faced opposition soon after work began, with residents and morning walkers objecting to the proposed location. Construction was stopped on two occasions following protests. Residents said the resumption of work had once again triggered resentment in the area.

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Resident Satish Kumar said Leisure Valley had been developed under the Smart City project as a recreational space for residents. He said the park remained busy throughout the day, with people using it for morning walks and evening outings, while children played on the badminton courts.

“On one hand, the civic body has developed the park for public use and, on the other, it is planning to construct a sewage treatment facility next to the playing area. The location needs to be reconsidered,” he said.

Another resident, Harpreet Singh, said residents were opposed to the STP being established inside the park. He expressed concern that any odour from the facility could affect the surrounding residential area, which he said was barely 20 metres away.

He said the presence of an STP could discourage residents from using the park and affect children, senior citizens and morning walkers. “The purpose of developing a leisure space in the middle of a residential locality will be defeated if a sewage treatment plant is constructed here,” he said.

Resident Jagmohan Singh also urged the MC to stop construction immediately. He questioned why work had been restarted after it was earlier halted following objections from residents.

He said the civic body had invested public money in developing Leisure Valley and should not compromise the character of the park by undertaking sewage-related construction at the site.