Residents pin hopes on new MLA

As Ludhiana (West) prepares for the June 23 vote counting of its high-stake bypoll, local expectations for the new MLA are soaring. The seat fell vacant after AAP's Gurpreet Bassi Gogi passed away in January, and the constituency has since witnessed an intensely contested four-way battle between AAP, Congress, BJP and SAD.

Residents in the constituency voiced strong dissatisfaction with the stalled Smart City Mission projects for checking congestion on roads. Local industry hopes that the next MLA will tackle this, alongside promises for improved power supply, faster clearances of files and job creation.

Sahibgun Singh, a youth, said "There is so much potential in Ludhiana's youth. We expect better digital services, co-working spaces and training hubs. We want that the person who wins, thinks long term and not just for the present tenure."

Another resident Pankaj Arora said "We expect that the new MLA will resolve issues pertaining to water-logging as during the rains it becomes difficult for commuters to travel as water gets accumulated on roads. We want that this issue should be resolved at the earliest."

Arun Sharma, another resident, said, "We want that projects which have been pending should be completed at the earliest and strict action should be taken against the corrupt. Moreover, being an industrial hub, efforts should be made to bring more industry here and resolve the issues pertaining to industrial sectors as well."

Sumil Mahendru, also from the city, said, "I feel law and order is a major issue of concern in this area. We hope that the new MLA will work to make sure to improve law and order situation as presently at night no one, especially women, dares to come out at night due to the fear of chain snatchers active in this area."