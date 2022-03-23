Residents pledge to conserve water

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 22

Members of various organisations took a pledge to conserve water by checking its wastage and irrational use here today.

An oath was taken in response to a call made by office-bearers and activists of various wings of the Rotary International District 3090 during workshops and seminars held on the occasion of World Water Day.

Malerkotla DC Madhvi Kataria said employees of government and private establishments and domestic helps could play a major role in checking irrational use of water as they take care of water-intensive activities in their routine life. —