Residents, police baffled at arrest of gangster's aide

Mahesh Sharma
Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 5
The arrest of Bharat Bhushan Pammi, an aide of the fugitive US-based gangster Pavitar Singh, has left the local police and residents here baffled.
Pammi, a resident of Ward No. 6 here, was arrested by the CIA Wing of Ropar police for his alleged links with Pavitar Singh, who is staying in California these days. Four pistols and 34 live cartridges were seized from Pammi by the police.
Residents say they only knew that Pammi had been booked under the NDPS Act in a case registered at the Ahmedgarh City police station in 2019 and was earlier facing a case registered at the Dehlon police station for his alleged reckless driving.
Pammi lived a normal life till his father died a few months ago until when he used to share responsibility in his family’s trade of supplying readymade garments. After his father’s demise, he allegedly fell in bad company and also got involved in a few cases in Ludhiana.
Residents are still baffled at how he got associated with a notorious gangster like Pavitar and was supplying arms and drugs to other gangsters. “What we are shocked about is how a man living in a small house measuring less than two biswas could manage the supply of weapons as alleged by the Ropar Police,” a resident said.
City SHO Satwant Singh Bajwa said the police had started collecting information about the activities of Pammi. “Though we don’t have any information about his activities in our area, we have started gathering information about his acquaintances and his routine,” Bajwa said, acknowledging that a case under the NDPS Act had been registered against him in 2019.
