Residents protest against Adipurush in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 25

A group of local residents on Sunday held a protest march against the makers of ‘Adipurush’ on the Pavilion Road. The protesters raised slogans against the makers, accusing them of trying to deride the epic, Ramayana.

“The makers of the film have made a deliberate attempt to demean the character of Lord Rama and deride his story with street-style dialogues,” one of the agitators fumed.

Vicky, one of the protesters, said, “The screening of this film should be immediately halted in India.”

Notably, some Hindu leaders had submitted a memorandum to Additional DCP Sameer Verma earlier on Saturday, seeking a blanket ban on the screening of the film.

