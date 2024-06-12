Residents protest against biogas plant at Goh

Ludhiana, June 11
Residents from nearly 20 villages today protested outside the office of the Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner against the setting up of a biogas plant at Goh village. Residents from Bhundari, Akhara, Ghungrali, Manupur, Goh, Rajputan and Mushkabad villages participated in the protest.
Residents of Ghungrali Rajputan near Khanna have been protesting where the biogas is operational for long but no action has been taken by the authorities to shut it down or cancel licences. Women in large number are also taking part in the protest.
Pal Singh, sarpanch of Goh, said they have intensified their protest as the state government seems to be in no mood to listen. “Rapid construction of the biogas plants in villages would increase pollution and have a negative impact on residents’ health. The plant would also pose health risks to those from the nearby villages, increasing risk of cancer, heart disease and skin disorders,” he said.
Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) have also extended their support to the agitating farmers. Saudagar Singh, district general secretary, said residents have been sitting on protest for long, but the government seems least bothered about hearing their concerns.
Six villages namely — Bhundri, Gajipur, Ghungrali Rajputan, Kishangarh, Nawan Pind and Mushkadbad had also boycotted the LS polls as a mark of protest against these upcoming biogas plants. It should be mentioned here that protests are already on in several villages, including Bhundari, Akhara, Ghungrali Rajputan and Mushkabad.
