Residents protest against ‘non-disbursal’ of wheat

Ludhiana, March 6

A leader of the Youth Akali Dal (YAD) along with a group of people staged a protest outside the residence of MLA Gurpreet Gogi near Ghumar Mandi, here, on Monday.

The protesters alleged that residents of Jawahar Nagar Camp, who have smart ration cards issued by the government, were not being provided wheat under the government scheme.

Balwinder Dulguch, president of the New Young Valmik Federation and a leader of the Youth Akali Dal, said people belonging to economically weaker sections of Jawahar Nagar Camp were not getting wheat under the government scheme due to which they were forced to stage a protest outside the MLA’s residence.

He alleged: “The people are forced to stand in long queues for 10 hours every day but wheat is not being provided to them. However, a number of rich people had ration cards and they got wheat on time. Around 30 per cent of the poor residents of the Jawahar Nagar Camp have not been provided wheat so far. If wheat was not provided to them at the earliest, we will launch an indefinite protest.”

Denying the allegations, Ludhiana West MLA

Gurpreet Gogi said the protest was politically motivated and it was led by a leader of the YAD. The allegations levelled by the protesters were fake and baseless.

“Wheat is being provided to smart ration card holders in a transparent manner in the constituency. There is no issue at all. The process is being monitored properly,” he said.

Meanwhile, a woman, Priya, of the Ghumar Mandi area, said she had a ration card but wheat was not being provided to her now under the government scheme. “I was forced to stay in a long queue since this morning but wheat was not provided to me till the evening. Officials did not inform me when we will get wheat. I request the authorities to ensure delivery of wheat to my family without any further delay,” she said.

