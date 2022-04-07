Residents protest commercial use of flats in Dugri Urban Estate

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 6

Harassed over the failure of the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) to act against hundreds of violators who have fully or partly converted their LIG flats in Dugri Urban Estate for the past over three years, residents of the area, led by activists of the Samaj Sewa Society, today held a protest outside the GLADA office demanding action by GLADA officials.

Condemning GLADA field staff and their supervisory officials for being in a deep slumber over brazen violation of terms and conditions of allotment of the LIG flats, president of the society Sanjay Tiwari said notices were served on 107 owners of LIG flats in 2019 and despite serving the notices one after the other on the allottees for illegal change of land use (commercial use of residential flats), no further action had been taken so far.

He said in the previous week, a memorandum was submitted to the GLADA authorities to initiate action for the cancellation of allotment of those LIG flats which were being used for commercial purposes till April 2, failing which affected residents would stage a dharna.

“However, no further action has been taken in this regard so far,” he said.

Tiwari said: “Area residents are fed up now. They are being forced to live in miserable conditions due to commercialisation of the residential flats. High volume of traffic, undesirable visitors, pollution, traffic jam and nuisance have been witnessed by the residents due to a few eateries operating in the area. If GLADA officials fail to act in the matter in a time-bound manner, the residents will be forced to take to streets and even seek legal redress, if desirable.”

The protesting residents also drew the attention of the GLADA officials towards mass-scale encroachments on vacant land in Dugri where illegal vegetable/fruit markets were set up or street vendors had encroached upon walking areas, corridors or parking places.

They said the encroachments be removed as soon as possible and all unlawful possession of GLADA land be cleared.

Despite many attempts, no official was available for comments on the issue and the GLADA officials concerned stated to be on leave.