Residents protest delay in ROB, RUB project

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 17

A protest was staged near Sarabha Nagar intersection on Saturday by a group of people, expressing their anger over the sluggish progress of the ROB and RUB project on Pakhowal Road. The protesters demanded immediate completion of the project and warned that more demonstrations would be staged if the project was not completed promptly.

Jaspreet Singh Hobby, a Akali leader, said the purpose of the protest was to highlight the problem before the relevant authorities and the MLA concerned. He rued the persistent delays in completing the project has resulted in significant hardships for the public. The project began approximately four years ago, but remains unfinished till date. He raised questions about the initial estimated cost of the project and demanded clarification on the projected final cost. Additionally, he called for an investigation into the reasons behind the repeated extensions of deadlines.

Notably, the project has already missed multiple deadlines, causing inconvenience to the residents of neighbouring areas. The project work order was issued to the contractor in June 2019, and the original scheduled completion date was set for September 2021.