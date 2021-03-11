Residents protest mobile tower installation, block highway

Ludhiana, May 12
Residents blocked the Delhi-Amritsar national highway near Samrala chowk on Thursday against the installation of a mobile tower in a residential area (Street number 5, Shakti Nagar).
Commuters faced huge inconvenience as they remained stuck in a long jam on the highway. Some of the commuters also had arguments with the protesters for holding up the traffic and not allowing them to pass.
“A mobile tower is being installed on the third floor of the house in Shakti Nagar and residents have been protesting the move for the past over a month. Residents had also met AAP MLA from the Ludhiana East constituency Daljit Grewal Bhola and asked him to stop the tower installation work. When we didn’t get any assurance from the MLA we blocked the highway,” said protesters.
Protesters alleged that if the tower is installed in the residential area, its rays would create health issues for the residents. The dharna was lifted after one and a half hours only when the house owner, where the tower is being installed, said they had stopped the installation work of the tower.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gyanvaapi mosque issue reaches Supreme Court as urgent petition seeks stay on it
Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi mentions the petition against ...
Supreme Court refuses to postpone NEET-PG-22 examination, says would affect patient care
The examination is scheduled for May 21
Chintan Shivir: Congress says ‘one family one ticket’ proposal being discussed
The party is also considering capping at 5 years holding of ...
Kashmiri Pandits working under PM's rehabilitation package in Valley stage protests after Rahul Bhat's killing
Terrorists killed Rahul Bhat in a government office during w...
Environment for ‘fruitful, constructive dialogue’ with India not there: Pakistan Foreign Office
The remarks by Foreign Office spokesman Asim Iftikhar come i...