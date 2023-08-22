Residents provide succour to flood-hit paddy growers

Mandi Ahmedgarh, August 21
Amrinder Singh Bablu, Sukhwinder Singh Sony and Navjot Singh Jyoti were felicitated for providing free nurseries to flood-hit paddy growers. They had initially announced to grow saplings for 7,000 acres of fields, but now have a total pool of nurseries sufficient for up to 20,000 acres of fields.
