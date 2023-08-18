 Residents question PSPCL claims on revamp of distribution system : The Tribune India

Residents question PSPCL claims on revamp of distribution system

File Photo



Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, August 17

Senior officials of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) have claimed that the power distribution network in the city has been revamped with the installation of more transformers and new feeders, laying and replacement of LT and PVC cables during the first half of the current year.

150 new transformers installed

  • Senior PSPCL officials have claimed that 150 new transformers were installed, three feeders were erected, new LT/PVC cables were laid or replaced to strengthen the distribution system.
  • The move aimed to bring about a qualitative improvement in power supply and cut down the frequency of line faults, short circuits or blowing of fuses.

However, consumers say that there hasn't been any apparent improvement in the quality of power supply. They say that the frequency of line faults and breakdowns had not come down, nor had there been an improvement in the response time for rectification of faults.

Frequent line faults, blown fuses

'The transformer in our area is overloaded while the PVC distribution cables to homes have joints, leading to frequent line faults and blown fuses. Faults reported to technical staff remain unattended for hours.'

— A PAU faculty member & Durgapuri colony resident

Senior PSPCL officials have claimed that 150 new transformers were installed, three feeders were erected, new LT/PVC cables were laid or replaced to strengthen the distribution system. This was done to bring about a qualitative improvement in power supply and cut down the frequency of line faults, short circuits or blowing of fuses.

Need for regular staff

'The PSPCL management's decision to outsource the rectification work has failed. The corporation ought to recruit adequate regular staff, who could be held accountable to the authorities and consumers.'

— Dr SB Pandhi, PSERC consumer consultative committee member

But most consumers The Tribune talked with have debunked the corporation's claims. It is suspected that the total power demand in the city had increased, putting additional load on the system, but the enhancement of infrastructure was not adequate.

It was officially stated that in both the City East and City West circles, 5,642 new domestic connections were released during the last six months, and the total consumption (billed) till the end of March 2023 was 71,775 lakh units, up from 67,040 lakh units on the same date last year.

A large number of consumers attribute the lack of improvement to poor planning on part of the PSPCL top brass. They say that the distribution system remains vulnerable to faults while voltage fluctuation was a routine affair in many residential areas. Besides, frequent tripping, line faults and blown fuses add to the woes of the customers.

A PAU faculty member, who is a resident of Durgapuri colony in Haibowal, said that the transformer in the area was overloaded while the PVC distribution cables to homes had joints, leading to line faults and blown fuses. "Residents are forced to live in miserable conditions as faults reported to technical staff remain unattended for hours," said the PAU faculty member.

Some residents of Chhawni Mohalla, Talab Bazar and Gokal Road in old city also complained of frequent disruption in the power supply for varied reasons and inordinate delays in rectification of faults.

Dr SB Pandhi, president of the Akhil Bhartiya Grahak Panchayat - a consumer rights body - said that the PSPCL management's decision to outsource the rectification work had failed.

Pandhi, who is also a member of the consumer consultative committee of the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC), said the PSPCL ought to recruit adequate regular staff, who could be held accountable to the authorities and consumers.

