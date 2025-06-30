DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Ludhiana / Residents reel under frequent power cuts

Residents reel under frequent power cuts

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:36 AM Jun 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Residents across several parts of Ludhiana are grappling with daily power cuts, ranging from two to six hours, adding to their misery amid soaring temperatures and rising humidity. Areas, including Cheema Chowk, Rani Jhansi Road and others, are among the worst affected. Locals have voiced strong concerns over the erratic power supply after the recent byelection.

Advertisement

The persistent outages have made life especially difficult for the elderly, children and small business owners. With the mercury touching uncomfortable highs, residents are struggling to cope without fans, coolers or air conditioners for extended periods.

“Every day, the electricity goes off for hours, mostly without any prior notice. It’s impossible to work and the heat is unbearable,” said Harjit Singh, a shopkeeper from Haibowal. Similar sentiments were echoed by homemakers and parents, who said that children and senior citizens were finding it tough to sleep or go about their daily routines due to the stifling conditions.

Advertisement

Small businesses, especially those dependent on electrical equipment, are also bearing the brunt of the erratic power supply. Tailors, welders and other workshop owners say their productivity had dipped and customers were growing impatient.

Despite repeated complaints, residents allege there had been little response from the authorities concerned. They are now demanding immediate intervention from the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and the local administration to restore regular and uninterrupted supply.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts