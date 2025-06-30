Residents reel under frequent power cuts

Residents across several parts of Ludhiana are grappling with daily power cuts, ranging from two to six hours, adding to their misery amid soaring temperatures and rising humidity. Areas, including Cheema Chowk, Rani Jhansi Road and others, are among the worst affected. Locals have voiced strong concerns over the erratic power supply after the recent byelection.

The persistent outages have made life especially difficult for the elderly, children and small business owners. With the mercury touching uncomfortable highs, residents are struggling to cope without fans, coolers or air conditioners for extended periods.

“Every day, the electricity goes off for hours, mostly without any prior notice. It’s impossible to work and the heat is unbearable,” said Harjit Singh, a shopkeeper from Haibowal. Similar sentiments were echoed by homemakers and parents, who said that children and senior citizens were finding it tough to sleep or go about their daily routines due to the stifling conditions.

Small businesses, especially those dependent on electrical equipment, are also bearing the brunt of the erratic power supply. Tailors, welders and other workshop owners say their productivity had dipped and customers were growing impatient.

Despite repeated complaints, residents allege there had been little response from the authorities concerned. They are now demanding immediate intervention from the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and the local administration to restore regular and uninterrupted supply.