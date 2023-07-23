Residents rejoice as maximum temperature drops by 7.8°C

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 22

Residents today got much-needed relief from the hot weather as the city recorded scattered rainfall and pleasant weather.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, the maximum temperature recorded in Ludhiana on Saturday was 29.6°C, a drop of 7.8°C from the maximum temperature yesterday. Also, there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall, likely to be accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms, tomorrow.

“The weekend has started on a happy note as we got much-needed relief from the hot and humid weather today. Pleasant and cool air was blowing since the morning and it was followed by rain in the afternoon, which led to a further drop in temperature,” said Mannat, a city resident.

PAU experts have advised horticulturists to drain out excessive rainwater from orchards and basins of fruit plants on a regular basis.