Residents rejoice Lehra Toll closure

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Sept 5

Closure of business transactions at the Lehra Toll plaza on Ludhiana-Malerkotla Road on Sunday night, brought cheers to residents of the area as they are no longer need to adopt alternate routes to avoid the toll.

Four-wheeler vehicles registered at Ahmedgarh address had been denied special concession eligible for localities within 5-km radius of Plaza on technical grounds, hence city residents were more jubilant than any other category. Residents are happy that they are no longer required to adopt alternate routes to Ludhiana to save the toll.

AAP councillor Vikas Krishan Sharma rejoiced Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s stand not to allow extension of the contract of the company.

Meanwhile, commuters on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla highway urged the authorities to install a police picket at the toll plaza to keep a check on snatchers and miscreants.