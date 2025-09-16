Residents resent garbage heap near Lakkar bridge

The area near the Lakkar bridge flyover behind the compactor site has turned into a dumping ground, with heaps of garbage piling up behind the compactor zone.

The situation has worsened significantly after the recent rains, turning the stretch into a foul-smelling, unhygienic mess that’s nearly impossible to cross without holding one’s breath.

Despite the ongoing cleanliness drives across Ludhiana, this particular spot seems to have escaped the attention of the municipal authorities. Locals say the garbage has been accumulating for weeks, and the rain has only made matters worse by turning the waste into sludge and releasing a pungent stench.

“It’s unbearable,” said Santish Singla, a government employee whose office is nearby. “Even a casual visitor is appalled by the filth in this area. During monsoon, the smell becomes so intense that walking past this stretch feels like a punishment.”

Aagam, a 10-year-old who visits the sports courts developed under the flyover, shared his frustration. “I come here to play badminton after school, but the smell ruins everything. It’s hard to focus or even breathe properly”.