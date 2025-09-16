DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Residents resent garbage heap near Lakkar bridge

Residents resent garbage heap near Lakkar bridge

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:24 AM Sep 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Garbage piled up near the compactor site, along the Lakkar bridge flyover, in Ludhiana. TRIBUNE PHOTO: HIMANSHU MAHAJAN
Advertisement

The area near the Lakkar bridge flyover behind the compactor site has turned into a dumping ground, with heaps of garbage piling up behind the compactor zone.

Advertisement

The situation has worsened significantly after the recent rains, turning the stretch into a foul-smelling, unhygienic mess that’s nearly impossible to cross without holding one’s breath.

Despite the ongoing cleanliness drives across Ludhiana, this particular spot seems to have escaped the attention of the municipal authorities. Locals say the garbage has been accumulating for weeks, and the rain has only made matters worse by turning the waste into sludge and releasing a pungent stench.

Advertisement

“It’s unbearable,” said Santish Singla, a government employee whose office is nearby. “Even a casual visitor is appalled by the filth in this area. During monsoon, the smell becomes so intense that walking past this stretch feels like a punishment.”

Aagam, a 10-year-old who visits the sports courts developed under the flyover, shared his frustration. “I come here to play badminton after school, but the smell ruins everything. It’s hard to focus or even breathe properly”.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts