Residents rue lack of maintenance of civic facilities by MC

No check on stray animals among major problems in ward areas

Stray cattle along the college road in Rishi Nagar. Ashwani Dhiman



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 23

The accumulation of rainwater on different sections of Hambran Road, unchecked presence of stray animals and acute traffic congestion are some of the major problems plaguing Ward 77 (old). Residents are urging the municipal corporation (MC) to take necessary action to address these concerns at the earliest.

A K Bhandari a resident of Kitchlu Nagar’s Block-F said the problem of waterlogging on a few sections of the Hambran Road is a common occurrence during the rainy season, which inconveniences commuters. He also expressed his apprehensions about the problem of stray cattle and urged the civic authorities to implement measures to provide shelter for them.

Vikas Arora, who resides in Haibowal Khurd, brought attention to the deteriorating condition of a local park and frequent sewer blockages in the area. He also highlighted the problem of stray cattle wandering the streets and the rise of rampant unauthorised constructions in the area. Furthermore, he raised concerns over the encroachment on a piece of land near a school. He insisted that the civic authorities must take notice of all these concerns and address them before the upcoming elections.

In Block-Z of Rishi Nagar, residents expressed their discontent with the upkeep of a park despite funds being allocated for its development in the past.

Subash Chander, a resident of Block-Z said that recurring sewer line blockages and instances of contaminated water supply are common here. He specifically mentioned that one of the two parks near his house is not adequately maintained.

Notably, a waste compactor system was installed near the Polytechnic College in Rishi Nagar, but stray cattle are commonly seen in the vicinity owing to waste lying in the open.

The unsanitary conditions and dumping of dairy waste on roadsides are a common scene in the areas near the Dairy Complex on Hambran Road. “There is no check on improper disposal of dairy waste. Additionaly, no action is being taken against those who have abandoned their cattle on the streets”, said another resident.

Despite repeated attempts, former councillor Maninder Kaur Ghuman could not be contacted for any comments on the issue.

