Residents’ safety goes to the dogs as no respite from canine menace

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, July 4

On an average, 40 dog bite cases are being reported in the district daily.

In January this year, as many as 1,542 cases were reported, then in February 1,532 cases were reported, March saw the number rise to 1,865 cases and April witnessed 1,733 fresh cases. Then in May, a total of 2,209 cases were reported. The Health Department is still in the process of compiling the monthly data for June.

There has been no respite from the canine menace in these past few years. On an average, the district reports an alarming 12-13,000 cases every month.

Even when lockdown restrictions were clamped in the district in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the district saw 13,265 and 14,677 cases of dog bite in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

As residents line up for the anti-rabies vaccine at the Civil Hospital every day, there is widespread concern about the possibility of a shortage of shots, as the rabies jab is supplied comes from the head office. Anti-rabies vaccines are freely available at all community health centres, sub-divisional hospitals and the district hospital.

If bitten by a dog, a person needs four doses of the anti-rabies vaccine. One dose is administered as soon as possible and the other three doses are given on the third, seventh and fourteenth days.

“My son was bleeding after he was bitten by a stray dog. I took him to a nearby clinic for his treatment but we were referred to the Civil Hospital. It was only after we came here at the hospital and saw the long queue of dog bite victims that I realised how prevalent the stray dog menace is,” said Shanta Kumari from Shivpuri.

A Jawadi-based woman present at the hospital with her daughter in tow recounted, “My daughter was playing outdoors when a small pack of dogs attacked her.”

“The anti-rabies vaccine is administered free of cost at government hospitals and health centres. There is no shortage of the vaccine in the district,” nodal officer Dr Sheetal Narang assured this reporter.