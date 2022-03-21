Residents see a ray of hope in new state govt

Lovleen Bains

Doraha, March 20

Residents of the Doraha-Jaipura road area are looking forward to the newly formed AAP government in the state for the solution to the problem of sewage accumulation on the road which has reduced their lives to a virtual hell in the past few years.

The Doraha-Jaipura road, which connects around 12 villages, has been hit badly due to the overflowing sewage. It has been almost three years since the sewer water began flowing on the road and made the life of local residents and passers-by a virtual hell. Numerous complaints have been made by the residents but the authorities have failed to pay any heed to the matter.

The residents complained that they were forced to reside in an unhealthy environment.

“We chose to buy a plot to reside on the Jaipura road and were least aware of the sewage woes in the area. Elderly and children cannot pass through the road without help. Schoolchildren while crossing the road soil their clothes. Many a times, elderly people fell on the road due to the slippery conditions,” said Pawan, who resides in Jaipura village and commutes daily from her village to Doraha to teach children.

Ranjit Singh Tiwana, another local resident, said 200-meter stretch of the road had now disappeared completely as sewer water, finding no outlet, continues to accumulate on the road.

“It has been years together but no official of the municipal council has made any effort to rescue us from these insanitary conditions. Our visits to the authorities proved futile as there was none to listen to our tale of woes. The situation had reached a point where many residents have been planniing to shift their residence to other spots,” he said.

“However, some ray of hope seems to be there now with the forming of the new AAP government in the state. We have already apprised newly elected MLA of Payal Manwinder Singh Giapura of the issue. He has not only given us a patient hearing but also assured us that he would find a permanent solution to the problem on a priority basis,” Tiwana said.

Accumulation of sewer water on the Jaipura road has made commuting almost impossible for motorists and local residents.