Residents seek rechristening of Malerkotla dist to honour legacy

Gurdwara Haa da Naara, a shrine that has come to be known as a symbol of consciousness, justice and courage to speak against injustice, might soon become a part of the name of the youngest district of the state, Malerkotla.

Led by Aam Aadmi Party legislator from Amargarh, Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra, residents of the region, irrespective of their political or communal affiliations, have urged the state government to rechristen their district as Haa da Naara Malerkotla.

Residents believe that the rechristening would act as a token of gratitude to both Nawab Sher Mohammad Khan, who raised voice in favour of the Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh; and the tenth Sikh Guru, who blessed the region with eternal peace and prosperity.

MLA Gajjan Majra said he had written a demi official letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann regarding the residents’ desire to rechristen the district as ‘Haa da Naara Malerkotla’.

Residents believe that the gurdwara will become more famous after the name of the district is rechristened.

Situated in Malerkotla at a prominent curve on the Ludhiana-Sangrur highway, the gurdwara commemorates the stand taken by Nawab Sher Mohammad Khan in the court of Wazir Khan of Sirhind in 1705, and its reciprocation by Guru Gobind Singh.

Though Nawab’s plea could not bear fruit and two Sahibzadas, Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, were bricked alive at Sirhind on December 26, 1705, Guru Gobind Singh had blessed Malerkotla with eternal peace, tranquillity and communal harmony after learning that Nawab Sher Mohammad Khan had raised his voice (Haa da Naara) against Wazir Khan’s decision.

The blessing is remembered through this Gurdwara as it stands as a symbol of the belief that Malerkotla’s residents would experience enduring peace and prosperity forever.

Malerkotla emerged as a rare exception during the Partition of India in 1947 remaining largely peaceful and experienced minimal violence compared to other parts of the state.

Residents believe that it was due to the blessings of Guru Gobind Singh, in recognition of the ‘Haa da Naara’ raised by Nawab Sher Mohammad Khan, that peace prevailed.