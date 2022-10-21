Residents seek repair of damaged portions of Giaspura 33 Feet Road

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 20

Damaged portions of the 33 Feet Road in Giaspura are crying for attention for a long time. Residents said the road was recarpeted in 2021 and it is in a shambles now.

Residents demand the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, must take immediate measures to get the road repaired without any further delay so that commuters could heave a sigh of relief.

A resident of Giaspura, RK Yadav, who is the president of the Yadav Ahir Mahasabha, said the road had started breaking within only two months after the recarpeting work was done around a year ago.

“Now, it has been badly damaged from various points due to which chances of mishaps remain high here. A large number of commuters pass through the stretch every day. The civic body must take necessary measures to get the road repaired without any further delay,” he said.

Another resident of Giaspura said: “We are forced to suffer due to the badly broken portions of the road. The government must fix the responsibility of the officials concerned to get the damaged road repaired on a timely basis.

Leader of Opposition in the MC House and councillor from Ward 30 Jaspal Singh Giaspura said when he had raised the matter regarding the poor road recarpeting work last year, the contractor concerned had recarpeted the damaged stretch in a proper manner.

“Later, the coloniser of an illegal colony and owners of some showrooms got the road dug up from different locations to get illegal sewerage connections. I had then complained to the then MC Commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal against the violators but no action was taken against them for damaging the road. The authorities must take action in this regard,” he said.

Executive Engineer Rakesh Singla said the road was recarpeted in a right manner over two years ago and the work was also found to be correct during an inspection. “A coloniser had dug up a road portion for sewerage connection due to which a portion got damaged. It will be repaired soon once the MC’s hot-mix plant is made functional,” he said.