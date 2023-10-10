Residents seek restoration of abolished GRP Post

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, October 9 The Government Railway Police (GRP) has abolished a security post that was established as a deterrent against criminals at Ahmedgarh Railway Station three decades ago.

Perusal of the orders issued by the Special Director General of Police, Railways, Punjab, revealed that the Ahmedgarh Chowki under GRP Police Station Ludhiana has been closed citing low crime rate. Lesser number of trains stopping here and lack of adequate accommodation for the police employees were cited as other two reasons.

Urging the authorities to restore the police post, the residents of the town and activists of the Daily Passengers Association along with Bhartiya Janata Party Punjab vice-president Parmod Gupta and former councilor Deepak Sharma, alleged that antisocial elements including snatchers and pickpockets, who earlier used to be scared of the cops at the post, would now enhance their illegal activities.

According to a letter written by Parmod Gupta to the Union Railway Minister, the residents along the Railway Track and near Railway Station, had been indulging in illegal activities even when the post was established here.

Officials at the Railway Station said that the decision to abolish the post had been taken during a state level meeting held at Patiala recently. “However we will keep updating our seniors about our requirements from time to time,” said an official.

